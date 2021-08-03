Local businessman Dee Jones felt the time was right to seek the office of mayor in Logan

Candidate for mayor, Dee Jones talks with Jason Williams on KVNU's For the People on 8-3-2021

LOGAN — In the final candidate spotlight before the Logan mayoral primary on August 10th, KVNU’s For the People program talked to local businessman Dee Jones on Tuesday. Jones talked about what prompted him to run.

“And I just decided that this was the time that I was going to run for mayor. I’ve been thinking about it for years, and I think it’s a good thing, I think the time is right for me to get in there. Some of the things that kind of triggered me were, I feel like we’re just paying too much for utility rates. I think we need to take a serious look at alternative energy… solar would be the first one that I would look at,” he explained.

Jones said the citizens who already have solar power need to get the incentives back that they had just a short time ago that were taken away.

He said what’s great about running for a local office is the access you get to the public, as you’re probably not going to see someone like Utah’s governor shopping in the local grocery store, but that’s where you see local officials and candidates and you can talk to them.

“I go into the grocery store and what I think is going to take me 10 or 15 minutes ends up taking a half-hour. Because I’m just talking to people, I think it’s great and sometimes we don’t even talk politics, we talk other stuff. I like the feeling when somebody that I don’t know and I know they don’t know me but they recognize me. (But) they come up and say hello and you start talking about what’s going on in the city and how they feel about things. I think everybody should have an open forum.”

To find out more about Jones and his platform visit his website (djones4mayor.org).