Maja Johanne Jensen Christensen passed away on August 2, 2021, in Tremonton, Utah. She was born August 22, 1935, in Prastbro, Vendsyssel Denmark, to Adolf Christian Peter Jensen and Anne Maria Andreasen, who are both deceased.

Maja married Aldrid Marius Christensen on March 20, 1958, in the Salt Lake Temple. Apostle Mark E. Petersen married them.

Maja grew up in Demark and emigrated to Utah at the age of 16. She sure missed her widowed mother so much that she cried herself to sleep every night. When she was 19 years old, she returned to her beloved country Denmark to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the church and was so proud to be an American, but a big part of her heart belonged to beautiful little Denmark. While Maja was still young, she sang in the combined Scandinavian Choir, and she sang for several General Conference sessions in the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

One of Maja’s cherished memories was the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah, when she was chosen to represent Denmark for the “Light of the World” show held in the General Conference Center in Salt Lake City. She met people from all over the world, but of course they also did while her dear husband served in the U.S. Army as a Chaplain for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served for over 20 years. They lived 9 years in Germany, their son was born to them when they lived there, and their 2 girls went to school there. Germany will always have a special place in their hearts, just like a second home. They also lived in Colorado, Louisiana, New York, and of course here in Utah, while her husband was in Korea and Vietnam. In fact, their little son was only 6 weeks old the 2nd time Marius had to go for a whole year. Their last military home was on the Presidio of San Francisco in California.

Maja was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Some of us, including Maja, go their entire life missing the small miracles that happen throughout the day—those blessings God sends from Heaven to make us smile, laugh, or break our hearts and gently nudge us close to side side. She used to miss those tiny miracles. Her children or grandchildren’s giggles, their first awkward steps, and their little hands wrapped around her fingers for support.

One night when Joy was far away God’s blessing touched Maja and opened her eyes. We all have questions in this life. It took Maja a long time to figure out that the really important questions are the ones that matter.

What are the flowers thinking beneath the snow? When do birds make reservation to fly south? What is God’s plan for her? God gave us the greatest of love that the world has ever seen. Even God’s smallest plan for us is bigger than any dream we could ever hope for.

“Time heals all wounds. Time must and does go on.”

Maja is so grateful for having been born in lovely Denmark, which also Hans Christian Andersen’s birthplace, “beautiful little Fairyland, Denmark.” She loves America, Land of the Free God’s Country.

May you be thrilled to see our flag as it waves against the sky and may every time the singing of the National Anthem bring tears to your eyes.

Maja is survived by her husband Aldrid Marius Christensen; her children Lene Maria Christensen, Linda Lee Hyde (John Roorda) and Dana Marius Christensen (Erica Leavitt Christensen).

She is preceded in death by her parents, five siblings and two grand son’s.

The family will be holding a private family viewing and service. A recording of the service will be uploaded to the website within 24-48 hours.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.