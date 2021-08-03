Man bound over for trial on charge of raping woman at Logan apartment

LOGAN — A 33-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial for allegedly raping a woman almost two years ago inside a Logan apartment. Brandon Paul pleaded not guilty moments after a judge bound him over for trial.

Paul participated in a preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning. He previously was charged with one count of rape, a first-degree felony.

Logan City Police Cpl. Matt Woods testified about his investigation into the case. He said, the alleged victim described how Ryan forcibly removed her clothes and raped her on Aug. 22, 2019. She described “blacking out” and giving up, trying to resist the suspect. The assault reportedly continued until a family member walked into the room.

Defense attorney Andrew McAdams said the case lacked critical evidence. He asked Woods if he had investigated the alleged victim’s mental health, and history of drug and alcohol abuse. He also noted that investigators never located the suspect’s DNA during a forensic examination.

Prosecutor Ronnie Keller told the court, there was enough evidence to show the crime occurred despite any missing DNA. He said the victim’s statements were adequate, and whether she had substances in her system didn’t mean she couldn’t be raped.

McAdams said if the court was going to rely solely on a woman who said she was raped without any other evidence, “god help us all.” He claimed she made up the allegation for attention.

After meeting with the attorney’s in chambers, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ruled there was enough evidence to show a crime was committed. She noted though, there were some questions and credibility issues in her opinion, but those would be weighed by a jury.

Paul is currently out of jail and didn’t testify during the hearing. He was ordered to appear again in court Sept. 20, and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

