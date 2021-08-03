New Preston School Superintendent readies for start of school

Preston High School has a deep rooted school spirit tradition.

PRESTON – As the Preston School District prepares for an August 23 first day of school, Preston School Superintendent Dr. Lance Harrison will begin his tenure as the district’s superintendent.

Board Trustees named Harrison, the former Preston elementary coordinator and special education director, the district’s new superintendent back in April. The 1994 Brigham Young University graduate has been working in the district for 22 years. He worked for five years prior to working in Preston teaching in the Grace School District.

Harrison also earned a master’s degree in educational administration from Idaho State University and an EdS and Superintendents license from Northwest Nazarene University to cap off his education.

The new district leader takes over for Marc Gee who accepted a position as a superintendent in the Middleton District after leading the Preston School District for six years.