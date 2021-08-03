Raspberry Days, Bear Lake’s biggest celebration, begins Thursday

This 2019 photo shows vendors come form in and out of Utah to sell their artwork and crafts during Raspberry Days in Garden City at the south shore of Bear Lake.

GARDEN CITY – Bear Lake Raspberry Days festival will be held Thursday, Aug. 5 until Saturday Aug. 7.

Every morning of the Raspberry Days festival Carolina Linkogle will lead a free group Zumba class at the Heritage Park stage area located at 579 Buttercup Blvd.

The main festival and fair will also be held at Heritage Park and will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 8 p.m. The event does not allow smoking or pets in the park.

The festival will included vendors from the Bear Lake Valley as well as from out of town. There are also food trucks and several activities all on site to promote fun, safe and family-oriented activities.

On Thursday, Bingo will begin at 11 a.m. and will go until noon at the West Park Stage.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and this year’s theme is Raspberry Days American Pride 2021. This year’s Grand Marshalls will be Dan and Debbie Moldenhouer.

The Mouldenhouers made a big investment in Garden City by building a large retail business complex with a grocery store, Zions Bank and Ace Hardware Store. There is also a full-service gas station included on the property.

A live concert will also begin at 6 p.m. featuring the band The Fender Benders.

On Friday, August 6 after the Zumba Class the main festival will begin at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and will look the same as Thursday’s fair with a few exceptions.

There will be a pie eating contest at the main stage from 11 a.m. until noon. The pie eating contest has an entry fee of $5 and all entries will receive a free t-shirt. There are also other prizes by Chad’s Raspberry Products, the sponsor of the contest.

A live concert will begin at 12 noon with Summer Bloom, followed by Bingo from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The band Brother Chunky will take the stage at 3 p.m. followed by another Bingo game from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. The final group, Breakfast Klub, will take the stage at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 7 the biggest part of the activities will take place beginning with a 5K Run at 8 a.m. while the pancake breakfast will also kick off and go two hours.

Another Bingo Game will again be played from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon.

Bear Lake Golf Course, located 4 miles North of Garden City, will host a four person scramble with a shotgun arrangement.

Concerts will begin at 3 p.m. with Mason Jar taking stage, followed by Joran Mathew Young at 6 p.m.

The ever-popular Lighted Boat Parade, provided by the Bear Lake Yacht Club, will begin at 9 p.m. and will go between the Bear Lake Marina and Ideal Beach.

The firework show will start around 10 p.m. to finish off the event.