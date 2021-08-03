April 25, 1993 – July 30, 2021 (age 28)

Tabitha Ivy Pitts unexpectedly passed away July 30th at her home in Logan, Utah at the tender age of 28.

Ivy was born on April 25th, 1993 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to James Purser Pitts Jr and Tammie Lynn Dixon. Ivy graduated from Logan High School and attended Utah State University to study Biology and Psychology. She was a talented inspector at Thermo Fisher Scientific where she worked for the past 3.5 years.

Ivy had a passion for makeup and fashion. These passions blended together beautifully to create her impeccable style. Ivy loved to be creative with makeup, learn new techniques, and of course post selfies of her creations. Although she may have been a bit of a princess, Ivy was also strong and a fiercely loyal friend. If you were not privileged enough to be close to Ivy you may not know that she was an avid reader and although she would never flaunt it, incredibly intelligent. She was also a talented cook. We will miss her quick wit and great sense of humor. Her laugh was infectious as was her truly beautiful smile.

True to the stereotypes of the first born child, Ivy was a natural leader that cared for everyone she knew. She was known for being a loving and protective older sister. Ivy is survived by her Grandmothers, Annalee Pitts and Paula Dixon, her parents, James Purser Pitts Jr. and Tammie Lynn Dixon, her sisters, Holly Simonis and Rowan Pitts, her niece, Ophelia Simonis, and her nephew, Jude Simonis, whom she loved dearly.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 7th, 2021 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, from 11:00 am to 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ivy’s honor to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (https://afsp.org/), Mental Health America (https://mhanational.org/), or The Celiac Disease Foundation (https://celiac.org/). We wish that Ivy’s legacy cares for others as much as she did while she was with us.

