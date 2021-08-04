April 8, 1954 – August 1, 2021 (age 67)



Camille Parry Olsen, 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born on April 8, 1954 in Cedar City, Utah, a daughter of Conway and Ruth Parry. She married her sweetheart Clare Jay Olsen in the Ogden Temple on August 17, 1974.

Camille graduated from Box Elder High School and then attended Hollywood Beauty College and received her beautician license through her years of doing hair she made so many lifelong friends. Camille was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Brigham City 10th Ward. She served in various ward and stake callings in the church.

Her first loves were her husband, children, and grandchildren and along with many others who called her “Mom Olsen” who she unconditionally loved with open arms. She loved to travel the country with her honey while he was working with the UPRR. She knew all the quilt shops along the way and befriended everyone she met. She also loved sewing, knitting, cross stitching, snow skiing, concerts, playing the piano, decorating for all the holidays and Sunday BBQ”s at Box Elder Campground with an open invitation and many would stop by.

Camille is survived by her husband Clare Olsen and their four children, Cherie (Brian) Hirschi; Cory (Jen) Olsen; Dereck Olsen, Becky (Josh) Crocker; 12 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Mother Ruth Parry and Father Conway Parry and one granddaughter Ashlynn Crocker.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 17th Ward, 139 E 300 N.

Viewings will be held on the Sunday, Aug. 8th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City pm and at the church on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com



Click this link to view additional details about Camille’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/camille-olsen