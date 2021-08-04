Karen Weeks

October 8, 1977 – August 1, 2021 (age 43)



Karen Leslie (Bohlender) Weeks (43) was born October 8, 1977 in El Paso, Texas.

She was active, yet shy as a young girl with a love for horses, dance, & her family. Karen spent a majority of her childhood living in the suburbs of Chicago where she excelled in her school work, was active in her community, & had a lot of friends.

She attended William Fremd High School in Palatine, Illinois. She was an active member of the Track Team, enjoyed anything fitness related and loved to go on daily runs. Running was her happy place where she could let go of her worries and get her endorphins running.

After she graduated from high school in 1995, she ventured across the country to attend school at Utah State University. She quickly fell in love with the agriculture & small town feel of the city of Logan. It was here where she met her husband Jessik. They were introduced on a blind date that Jessik’s sister had set up. They hit it off instantly & enjoyed being active in the outdoors together. Karen & Jessik were married in the Logan, Utah Temple on November 21, 1998.

They were blessed with a daughter, Aubrey (20), and two sons, Lincoln (15) & Hudson (9). Karen was an amazing wife & mother. She loved cheering her kids on while they participated in swimming meets, soccer, lacrosse & baseball games. She enjoyed spending time with Jess & the family up at the Weeks Berry Farm learning all she could!

Karen was very passionate about health & exercise. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science & a Masters Degree in Exercise Physiology from Utah State University. She absolutely loved helping others to feel their very best. She treasured the friendships she made through teaching various water aerobics classes throughout the years & continued on to help others as a health & wellness coach at a local law firm. Outside of work, she loved to go on adventures with her family: mountain biking trips to St. George, trips to Disneyland, and skiing on the many amazing slopes nearby.

Karen loved dogs so much. Her first dogs after marriage were two boxers, Nikki and Tank. She left behind her two current German shepherd and shepherd husky dogs, Harper and Max. Despite not loving cats, she had a soft spot for her old, crotchety cat, Jinxy.

Karen was active in her faith as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings, but especially loved working with the youth. She was loved & adored by all with whom she worked with. She was well-known by those in her community, as she could always be found lending a helping hand & bringing a smile to those around her. Karen loved spending her time in the schools volunteering & working as a substitute teacher from preschool all the way up through high school. She had the incredible ability to build relationships & engage with students of all different ages & backgrounds.

October 7, 2020, Karen was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. Throughout her fight, she continually put others first. Even when her body was failing her, she was still serving & thinking of those around her. She fought until the end for her family and is an amazing example to us all of determination and love.

Karen is survived by her husband Jessik, daughter Aubrey and sons Lincoln & Hudson —whom she adored, her parents Hugh “Bud” (Ingrid) Bohlender & Susie (Don) Levin, as well as Jess’ parents, Merv & Clara Jean Weeks. She left behind siblings Phil (Joelle), Katie (Russ), Jeff (Marie), Eliese (Landon), and siblings in-law Jason (Jenny), Amber (Richard), Jarrod (Jen), Joe (Becky), Jake (Alyse), and Jevan (Michelle), with many nieces and nephews remembering her by.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 9060 S 200 W, Paradise, UT.

A visitation will be held prior to the services at the church from 9:30-11:30 am.

Interment will follow services at the Paradise Cemetery for family and invited guests only.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please click the following link to view the services via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84421777567?pwd=QUw2Z2NG…

