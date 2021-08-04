Nibley man ordered to serve more jail time for sex-offender and drug offences

Booking photo for John M. Janisse (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 25-year-old Nibley man with multiple lewdness and drug convictions has been ordered to go to jail immediately after previously confessing to more crimes. John M. Janisse was ordered to serve two months in jail after asking the court for another chance.

Janisse was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference. He had previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to several drug possession crimes and failing to register as a sex-offender.

Defense attorney Ryan Holdaway asked the court to sentence Janisse to probation due to a current outbreak of COVID-19 at the Cache County Jail. He also said his client wanted to keep his job and support his family.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray said Janisse didn’t deserve another chance. He noted the defendant’s lengthy criminal history and failure to comply with court orders.

Judge Brian Cannell agreed with Murray and said Janisse’s actions merited incarceration. He sentenced him to serve 75 days in jail but gave him credit for 22 days served previously.

Last year, Janisse exposed himself to another inmate in a jail restroom. Later, he touched the buttocks of the same inmate with his genitals. Both incidents were reported to deputies at the jail. He was already serving a one-year sentence for distribution of a controlled substance at the time the new crimes occurred. In 2017, he was also convicted of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, Judge Cannell said he was running out of options. He told Janisse to start doing things the right way or face time in prison.

