Pocatello man dies in motorcycle crash

POCATELLO, Idaho — A 72-year-old Pocatello man died Tuesday night after crashing his motorcycle along Interstate-15. The accident occurred at 9:42 p.m., near milepost 66 in Pocatello.

Idaho State Police report Noey Varner was traveling northbound on a Honda VTX1300 motorcycle in the construction zone. He drove off the right shoulder, lost control, and crashed.

Police report Varner was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northbound I-15 was blocked for more than two hours, while police investigated and cleared the crash.

