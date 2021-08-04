Ricky Lee Heyrend

Our loving husband, father, son, brother and friend tragically left his family and went back to live with his Heavenly Father on Sunday August 1st, 2021.

Rick was born March 27, 1971 in Boise, Idaho to Jack and Wanda Heyrend. He has four siblings, Dee Heyrend, Sandra Buck, Sherry Baker, and Kristy Honein. Growing up Rick loved fishing, hunting, sports and the outdoors. At a young age he learned to work hard. He graduated from Weber High School in 1989. He got a Bachelor’s Degree from Utah State University in Fish and Wildlife Management.

He married his high school sweetheart, Jennifer Robinson, on February 17, 1990 in Ogden, Utah. They were later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple in February 1994. Together they raised a beautiful family of five children, Kylee, Courtney, Bennett, Rickelle, and Adam. Rick’s family was always his first priority and his favorite place in the world was home, that or Panguitch Lake.

Rick recently retired from his job at Walmart after twenty years. Nothing made Rick happier than spending time in nature. He enjoyed taking his kids and grand kids camping and on hunting and fishing trips. He also loved hunting with his dad and older brother, Dee. Rick bonded with his children over watching sports together and coaching their teams through the years. He loved telling stories and jokes, he always kept everyone laughing.

Rick was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings, he especially enjoyed when he could spend time with the boys in Scouting.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Wanda, and a niece, Andrea Heyrend Krogh. He will be missed by his wife, Jennifer, his children Kylee Johnson (Chance), Courtney Hunt (Leland), Bennett Heyrend (Haylee), Rickelle Heyrend and Adam Heyrend, his siblings Dee Heyrend (Bonnie), Sandra Buck, Sherry Baker, and Kristy Honein (Tony). He will also be missed by 8 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 7th at 12 Noon in the Venice LDS Ward Chapel at 170 South Main Street in Venice, where a viewing will be held Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. prior to the services.

Burial will be on Monday, August 9th at 12 Noon in the Providence City Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Homes of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at support.afsp.org