Clearfield woman pleads guilty to sending naked video to Cache Valley boy

Booking photo for Alexis Harrison (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 19-year-old Clearfield woman has admitted to carelessly sexting with a teenage boy in Cache Valley last year. Alexis Harrison accepted a plea deal that could send her to jail for up to a year.

Harrison participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference. She pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, amended to a class A misdemeanor.

In November 2020, Cache County sheriff’s deputies located a naked video of Harrison, while investigating a 15-year-old boy that was in possession of pornographic materials on his cellphone at school. The seven second video showed her lying in bed, while exposing her breasts and buttocks.

Investigators searched through social media messages sent between the victim and Harrision. They showed the defendant offering to sell pornographic photos and videos of herself. The images and videos could be purchased individually or for a monthly fee, ranging from $15-$20.

Deputies served a search warrant to Harrison’s Clearfield home on March 8, seizing four electronic devises as evidence. They questioned the defendant, who admitted to selling and soliciting sexual videos and images of herself for monetary gain. She would be paid through various electronic banking apps.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray explained that during the messages exchanged between Harrison and the victim, she sent him the pornographic video negligently without asking his age or name.

Harrison spoke only briefly. She told the court, she wished to waive her right to a fair trial and plead guilty to the crime.

Judge Brian Cannell accepted Harrison’s plea deal and ordered her to be sentenced Sept. 22.

