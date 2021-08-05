Marilynn Kay Sanders Lyon, 84, passed away August 5, 2021 at the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. She was born October 6, 1936 in Afton, Wyoming to Jesse Elmo Sanders and Fay Leorli Ames Sanders.

Marilynn loved her family, somehow surviving raising three boys. She adored her granddaughters and grandson. She like to camp and travel, particularly her trips to Yellowstone National Park with her Husband Lynn and brother Monte and his wife Sydney every September.

She is survived by her son Edward Lyon (Victoria), 5 grandchildren. 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Danny Sanders.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lynn, son David and Timmy, Parents Jesse and Fay Sanders, sister Linda Wells Hymas, brothers Monte Sanders and Jim Sanders.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Dr. Peter Crane, the staff of Bear Lake Manor and Bear Lake Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care and understanding.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Sharon Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.