Providence man confesses to violent attack inside Logan restaurant

Booking photo for Benjo Atuai (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 23-year-old Providence man has pleaded guilty to violently attacking another man inside a Logan restaurant almost three years ago. Benjo Atuai accepted a plea deal that could send him to jail for up to a year.

Atuai participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault, a class A misdemeanor.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar explained how Atuai was at the Logan restaurant Dec. 29, 2018. He got into an argument with another patron.

The fight continued and Atuai punched the other man in the head, causing several fractures to his face. The victim had to seek medical treatment.

Atuai was booked into the Cache County Jail following the fight. He was later released after posting $10,000 bond.

The case has been postponed partially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Atuai didn’t provide any details to the court about what prompted the fight, during Wednesday’s hearing. He spoke briefly through a Samoan interpreter, saying he was waiving his right to a trial and pleading guilty.

Judge Brian Cannell accepted Atuai’s plea deal. He ordered him to appear for sentencing Sept. 22.

