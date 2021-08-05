June 2, 1961 – July 28, 2021 (age 60)

Our hearts are heavy as we announce Rodney Blaine Thornock’s passing. Rodney died on July 28th, 2021, in the ICU at Ogden Regional.

Rodney was born in Ogden, Utah, on the 2nd of June, 1961, to Richard Blaine Thornock and Catherine Viola Nielsen. Rodney graduated from Weber High School and went on to earn an associate’s degree later in life.

A loving father to Devin Thornock, Tiffanie (Chris) Brownson, Amanda (Cameron) Poulsen and step son Anthony McClure. Rodney loved his kids, no matter the time or distance, the love never changed.

Proud grandfather to Jasmine, Kelani, Jacabo, Lily, Kasen, Jayda, Rylee, Skip, Emilie and Christopher. Having them in his life brought him great joy.

In addition to his (late)brother, Devin, he had three sisters, Michele, Daylane, and Norleen. From his stepfather, Jerry Peterson, he had 6 step siblings and from his stepmother, Linda (Hunt) Thornock, he had 2 step siblings.

Along with his nieces, nephews, and other relatives, Rodney is survived by many friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Blaine Thornock, his mother Catherine Viola Nielsen and his brother Devin Lee Thornock.

Rodney had a strong work ethic and taught that to his sisters, kids, and to his friends. It seemed like no job was too big or too small for him, as he was an incredible handyman. He enjoyed restoration and loved to make things beautiful. His carpentry skills led to the construction of many homes. In his spare time, you can bet he was on a fishing boat, casting his line into the water as the sun set.

He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories and hilarious sense of humor. He truly brought life to the party. Rodney was a charmer, he had a smile and little snicker that was contagious. He had a good spirit and loved to help, he would drop anything to help a neighbor, his friends, and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday the 14th of August at the Box Elder Campground Site 22 in Mantua from 5-8 PM. Please park in the free parking area, otherwise, there is a $10 parking fee.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff in the ICU at Ogden Regional, and CNS for their care and compassion.

Donations may be made to… Venmo @RMAR-7 or AFCU #27129204

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.