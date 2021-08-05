Smithfield man dies in two vehicle crash near Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A 62-year-old Smithfield man died Wednesday in a two vehicle crash near Riverside. The accident occurred around 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of SR-30 and 4400 West.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said, Steven G. Morse was driving a gray Honda Accord northbound on 4400 West. As he approached the intersection, he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a GMC pickup, traveling east.

The truck T-boned the Accord, smashing into the driver’s side. Both vehicles spun to the northeast and came to rest against each other.

Brenchley said Morse was killed on impact and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries.

Morse’s family members told troopers that he had recently retired after working at Thickol for 30 years. Wednesday he was driving to pick up his girlfriend before the crash occurred. The two were planning to leave Thursday for a long motorcycle ride, to celebrate his recent retirement.

Brenchley said troopers are still trying to determine the exact cause of the accident. Investigators report a cement truck was parked along the road in front of a house on the southeast corner of the intersection that was blocking or partially blocking the view of the stop sign.

Funeral services are being arraigned and have not been announced yet.

will@cvradio.com