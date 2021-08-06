A third straight day of over 1,000 cases and 3 deaths in Bear River Health District

FILE IMAGE - coronavirus. Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

In addition to a third straight day of over 1,000 new coronavirus cases the state health department’s Thursday report of seven deaths in Utah includes three in the Bear River Health District.

Two of them are from Box Elder County — a woman 65-84 and a man 25-44 — plus a Cache County man 85-plus. All three were hospitalized at the time of death. There have been 117 COVID deaths in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Thursday’s exact case count was 1,096 which helped drive the seven-day average for positive tests to 905 a day, the highest in almost six months.

This latest report leaves Utah with 437,585 positive cases in Utah over the 16 months of the pandemic. With today’s seven new deaths there have been 2,486 Utahns who lost their lives to the virus.

The Bear River Health Department reported 71 new COVID cases in northern Utah Tuesday and the district’s total case count grew to 23,352. There are now 22,699 in the district who the state considers to be “recovered”.

The latest Bear River Health Department numbers indicate 56 percent of all district residents are fully vaccinated (72,782 people) including 58.6 percent of Cache County residents, 50.1 percent in Box Elder County and 48.7 percent in Rich County. More than 155,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

Statewide, COVID hospitalizations have grown to 395 , seven more than Wednesday and 168 are in intensive care units, two more than Wednesday. To date 18,867 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus. That includes 1,020 in the Bear River Health District.

More than 2.95 million Utahns have been tested for coronavirus and more than 5.37 million tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic. There were 7,283 people tested since Wednesday and 11,965 total tests were administered during that time.

The number of fully vaccinated Utahns is 1.494 million.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.0 percent while the percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6 percent.

Thursday’s Idaho update shows 2,210 people have lost their lives to the virus. The state’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 202,669. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,264 positive cases in Franklin County, 426 in Bear Lake County and 384 in Oneida County.