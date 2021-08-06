AMBER Alert issued for abducted 5-month-old girl in West Jordan

Nora Nelson (Photo: Utah Bureau of Criminal Identification / Utah DPS)

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-month-old infant abducted in West Jordan at approximately 8:17 p.m. on Thursday, August 5.

The suspect has been identified as Yorbalinda Vargas, 34, last seen driving a white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Utah license plate #X944NW

She is approximately five feet and five inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The victim, Nora Nelson, was last seen wearing a white onesie with animal prints.

She has black hair and brown eyes and stands at approximately two feet and 5 inches tall. Police said she weighs approximately 37 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Nelson or Vargas’ location is asked to call West Jordan police at 801-840-4000 or dial 911.

