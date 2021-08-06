Big bucks not driving campaigns in Logan primary

FILE PHOTO - I Voted Today stickers on a pile of American dollar bills, political election concept of economy and democratic elections in the USA. Photo by Joaquin Corbalan

LOGAN – Mayoral candidates in Logan aren’t spending big bucks on the upcoming municipal primary election.

Mandatory financial disclosure reports that were due on Aug. 3 indicate that none of the three candidates for the post of Logan mayor have spent more than $6,000 to attract primary votes.

Those candidates are incumbent mayor Holly Daines and challenging businessmen Dee Jones and R. Lowell Huber.

Voting in the countywide primary on Aug. 10 will eliminate one of those candidates, leaving the remaining two to face off in the municipal general election on Nov. 2.

Her report reveals that Daines is funding her campaign entirely out of pocket with four personal contributions totaling $3,600 since late March. Her campaign’s expenditures so far total $3,220.25.

Jones’ campaign has reported contributions totaling $1,008 from six supporters and a personal contribution from the candidate of $4,491. Campaign expenditures so far total $5,499.

By contrast, Huber’s campaign is reporting no contributions and no expenditures.

Campaign expenditures in non-partisan municipal primary elections are typically limited to traditional print/radio advertising and the production of candidate yard signs.

Under Utah election laws, candidates for municipal posts are required to report campaign contributions and expenditures one week before primary voting. Candidates that successfully emerge from the primary are obliged to file a similar report on Oct. 26 and a final report one month after the general election.

Only five of Cache County’s 19 communities will participate in the primary balloting on Aug. 10, according to County Clerk Jess Bradfield. In addition to Logan, those municipalities are Lewiston, North Logan, Smithfield and Trenton.

After the primary voting trims the number of mayoral and city council candidates in those communities, the outcome of similar races in 14 of Cache County’s other communities will be decided during the Nov. 2 general election balloting.