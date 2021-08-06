H2O Today Smithsonian exhibit to be on display at Hyrum Musem

Hyrum City Museum curator Courtney Cochley checks one of the digital kiosks for the H2O Today Smithsonian Exhibit at the museum on Thursday Aug, 5 2021.

HYRUM – At a time when water is scarce and on the mind of many in Cache Valley residents, the Hyrum City Museum located at 50 West Main Street is hosting the Smithsonian exhibit H20 Today. The exhibit was presented by the Utah Humanities Council for its last stop in the Bear River Heritage Area (BRHA) tour.

“The Grand Opening for the public will be held at the museum on Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and it will be on display until Feb. 5,” said Courtney Cochley, the curator of the museum. “It is a very big deal. We have partnered with other museums and heritage area organizations to get people to think about water.”

The exhibit gives an international perspective on water, as well as a national and local prospective on the importance of water.

“This is the last stop and there will be companion exhibits Blessed by Water Worked By Hand in our museum that will start a conversation about conserving water,” she said. “And it will be up until after the Bear River Massacre anniversary.”

Jami Van Huss director of the Hyrum City Museum said she was thrilled to host H2O Today at the museum and throughout the Bear River Heritage Area.

“Water is such an essential resource in Utah and the BRHA offers a rich opportunity to explore the topic,” she said. “We are offering events and activities that will deepen our community’s relationship to our local water stories as well as the larger context within our state.”

The display is interactive with flaps to lift and digital interactive media throughout the display. But most impressive are the large murals with graphics, photographs and information on water related topics.

“We are honored to host such an educational exhibit and to compliment it with an amazing collaboration of educational and artistic exhibitions,” Van Huss said. “Many thanks to Utah Humanities, the Smithsonian and generous sponsors who make these opportunities possible.”

Companion exhibits can be found in the windows of businesses throughout the seven county BRHA. That area is where the great basin and the Rocky Mountains meet in Southeast Idaho and Northeast Utah.

The Bear River Heritage Area includes the counties of Cache, Box Elder, Rich, Bear Lake, Oneida, Franklin, and Caribou.

Other exhibits worth a visit include: