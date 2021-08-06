H2O Today Smithsonian exhibit to be on display at Hyrum Musem

HYRUM – At a time when water is scarce and on the mind of many in Cache Valley residents, the Hyrum City Museum located at 50 West Main Street is hosting the Smithsonian exhibit H20 Today. The exhibit was presented by the Utah Humanities Council for its last stop in the Bear River Heritage Area (BRHA) tour.
“The Grand Opening for the public will be held at the museum on Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and it will be on display until Feb. 5,” said Courtney Cochley, the curator of the museum. “It is a very big deal. We have partnered with other museums and heritage area organizations to get people to think about water.”
The exhibit gives an international perspective on water, as well as a national and local prospective on the importance of water.
“This is the last stop and there will be companion exhibits Blessed by Water Worked By Hand in our museum that will start a conversation about conserving water,” she said. “And it will be up until after the Bear River Massacre anniversary.”
Jami Van Huss director of the Hyrum City Museum said she was thrilled to host H2O Today at the museum and throughout the Bear River Heritage Area.
“Water is such an essential resource in Utah and the BRHA offers a rich opportunity to explore the topic,” she said. “We are offering events and activities that will deepen our community’s relationship to our local water stories as well as the larger context within our state.”
The display is interactive with flaps to lift and digital interactive media throughout the display. But most impressive are the large murals with graphics, photographs and information on water related topics.
“We are honored to host such an educational exhibit and to compliment it with an amazing collaboration of educational and artistic exhibitions,” Van Huss said. “Many thanks to Utah Humanities, the Smithsonian and generous sponsors who make these opportunities possible.”
Companion exhibits can be found in the windows of businesses throughout the seven county BRHA. That area is where the great basin and the Rocky Mountains meet in Southeast Idaho and Northeast Utah.
The Bear River Heritage Area includes the counties of Cache, Box Elder, Rich, Bear Lake, Oneida, Franklin, and Caribou.
Other exhibits worth a visit include:
- The Dam that Saved a Town: Newton Dam 1871-2021 is on display at the Newton Town Hall located at 51 South Center Street.
- Hometown Habitat exhibit will be shown at the Brigham City Museum located at 24 N. 300 W. in Brigham City.
- Obstacle or Opportunity: Winter Shapes Life in Cache Valley can be seen at the DUP Museum located at 160 Main St. Logan.
- What If We Did Our Best? Water in Utah From Snow to Salt Lake at Stokes Nature Center located at 2696 East US Highway 89 in Logan Canyon.
- Blue at the Zoo at Zootah in Logan located at 429 W. 700 S. in Logan.
- Steam, Snow, Sweat: Water and the Transcontinental Railroad on display at Golden Spike National Historic Park located at 6200 N. 22300 W. Corine.
- Water Works on display at Cache Valley Center for the Arts located at 43 Main St. Logan.
- Like Water on display at Logan Artist Gallery located at 43 S. Man St. in Logan.
- Blessed by Water Worked by Hand is on display at various places throughout the valley.