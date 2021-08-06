Jury trial scheduled for Logan man charged with raping teen girl

First District Courthouse in Logan.

LOGAN — The criminal case against a 24-year-old Logan man is headed to trial. Jayden A. Miller was arrested in January for allegedly raping the teenage girl.

Miller participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with rape, a first-degree felony; forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor.

In October 2020, prosecutors filed the criminal case against Miller. The crimes allegedly occurred around July 2019.

Miller waived his right to a preliminary hearing in April, pleading not guilty to the charges. At the time, public defender Shannon Demler told the court they were working on a possible plea deal.

Court records show, Judge Brandon Maynard scheduled the three day jury trial to begin Nov. 17. He also ordered Miller to appear for a final pretrial conference Nov. 1.

Miller is currently out of jail on pretrial supervision. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

