Ardella Hendricks Merrill

August 27, 1933 – August 6, 2021 (age 87)

Our loving mother passed away August 6, 2021 at the age of 87 (just shy of her 88th birthday).

She was born August 27, 1933 to Reuben Lisle and Ethel Mae Hendricks in Logan, Utah the 4th of 6 children. She attended Logan City schools. She married Peter A Merrill June 27, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple. They made their home in Logan and briefly Smithfield, UT. Together they raised a son, Lyle (Angela) Merrill and a daughter, Sherry (Tracy) Brown.

She served church and community as Cub Scout Den Mother, visiting teacher, primary worker and FOE (Eagles) auxiliary officer and drill team member. She was known for her cooking, especially delicious potato salad, rolls and Easter Bunny cakes. She enjoyed sewing, reading, family, TV, cats and birds.

She was a fighter and four time cancer survivor.

She is survived by her children Lyle (Angela) Merrill, Sherry (Tracy) Brown, 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren plus extended family.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, 1 sister and her husband.

Services will be at Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 E Center in Logan, UT on Thursday, August 12, 2021, 11 am with viewing Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM and one hour prior to service.