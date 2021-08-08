Our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Burton V. Isaacson, age 85, returned to his heavenly home Friday evening, August 6, 2021.

Dad’s journey began in October of 1935 in Garland, Utah, the son of the late Edwin Isaacson and Dora Korth.

He served in the US Army in the 1st Infantry Division in Schweinfurt Germany. He was later assigned as Company Clerk in the Tank Company, 16th Infantry Regiment, of the 1st Infantry. The majority of his Army time was spent in France. During the entire time Burt and Donna wrote to each other. He named his tank “Donna Lee”. Upon his return from service, he married the love of his life, Donna in July of 1956 in the Logan, Utah temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They ultimately decided to establish their home in Tremonton, Utah and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Burt spent his career working for Thiokol (aka Morton Thiokol) and retired from Morton International at the age of 55. He spent the rest of his life in service to his family and fellow men. He was a valiant member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout the years including: the Elder’s Quorum, Bishopric as a clerk, Bishop and Transient Bishop, in the High Council, and most recently in the young men’s program.

He served a mission with his wife, Donna, in 1995 in Oahu, Hawaii. They served as prose lighting missionaries and served the community as Math and English tutors for the children in their area.

Dad loved the outdoors and sharing the experience of fishing with family and friends. It was his way of bonding with everyone. Many memories were made at Bear Lake. He had to have a picture of everyone with the fish they caught, no matter how many times before he had already pictured them with one. He taught us that the best way to keep a family close was to spend time with each other, he most enjoyed outdoor activities with family and friends.

He was the man behind the camera. He never went anywhere without his camera and was always taking pictures of everyone at every event or family get-together. He loved gardening and maintained a four acre garden in Deweyville. Many times we would ask why he felt he needed to have such a big garden. His answer was simple, “I do it for family, neighbors and people in need.” He would spend many days each year growing, harvesting, and canning fresh produce from the garden to take care of his family. He gave everything away and would never accept money for anything. As recently as Friday morning, he was seen delivering bags of fresh vegetables to neighbors.

Words cannot describe the love this man had for absolutely everyone, family or otherwise. He was a pure example of selflessness, love, and kindness. He was always so easy to talk too. He always listened intently with his heart and made each person feel as if they were the most important. He taught and loved through his actions and lead through his service and example. He taught us to give first and take last, to use our strength to lift others, and to not withhold forgiveness from the ones we love because tomorrow is never promised. He was one of the pillars of this family’s existence and has cast a shadow so long it will never fade.

We love you, Dad! We will do our best to continue your legacy of serving our fellow men and being a friend to all.

Burt is survived by his wife, Donna Isaacson; children, Kathy (Jim-deceased) Barney, Sherry (Roger) Anderson, Dede (Doug) Gardner, Michael (Stacie) Isaacson, and Jeffery (Nichole) Isaacson, Karen (Ryan) Rich; 23 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harold, Fred, and Lamar Isaacson; two sisters, Lola Ray, and Irene Payne; son-in-law, Jim Barney; and one great-grandson, Kayden Shearer.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Tremonton 6th Ward Chapel (660 N. 300 E., Tremonton, UT).

Viewings will be held on Wednesday evening, August 11, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Tremonton 6th Ward Chapel and August 12, 2021, from 9:00 -10:30 AM.

Interment will follow the funeral service in the East Garland Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.