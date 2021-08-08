July 2, 1962 – August 4, 2021 (age 59)

Christine Lorraine Ratliff Brazelton, 59, of Brigham City, passed away peacefully at home in the early hours on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Tina was the second of four daughters, born to Jerry Don Ratliff and Ruby Elaine Klenner on July 2, 1962 in Phoenix, Arizona. Tina graduated from Independence high school in 1980. On April 10, 1981, Tina was married and sealed to the love and project of her life, Frank Wyatt Brazelton in the Mesa Arizona Temple and soon after, moved to Utah where their adventure began.

Tina was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Brigham City 24th Ward where she diligently served in various ward and stake callings in the church. She spent countless hours helping others in their times of need which allowed her to learn and grow with many people forging lifelong friendships.

Tina served, and worked, as a school cook in the Box Elder School District for over 20 years. She loved all that she came in contact with and many students have countless stories of her in this position.

She thoroughly enjoyed camping trips with friends and family, spontaneous road trips, drink runs to FIZZ, spoiling her grandchildren and cheating at family game nights.

Tina was first and foremost a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and a great friend to many. She was a very caring person and routinely went out of her way to help, listen and serve those around her.

Surviving is her husband, Frank; four children, Chad (Cindi) Brazelton of Brigham City; Kristin (Travis) Evans of Brigham City; Josh (Claire) Brazelton of Twin Falls; Vinnie (Cassie) Brazelton of West Jordan; seven grandchildren; her father Jerry Don Ratliff; three siblings, Liz (John) Sanders, Margo (Bryan) Busch, and Ruth (Paul) Jester; in-laws, Paul (Maur) Brazelton and Jim (Amy) Brazelton; and many nieces and nephews.

Tina was preceded by her mother, Ruby Elaine Klenner Ratliff, and Nephews Jasper Brazelton, Curtis Brazelton, and Cody Sanders.

Funeral services will be on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 24th Ward Chapel, 650 Anderson Drive.

Viewings will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah and on Friday at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com



Click this link to view additional details about Christine’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/christine-l-brazelton