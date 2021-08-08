July 22, 1948 – August 5, 2021 (age 73)

Lynn Milo Ransom, husband, father, grandpa and friend passed away peacefully on August 5, 2021 in his home. Lynn was born July 22, 1948 to Don and Idella Ransom in Preston, Idaho. Lynn was raised in Preston and graduated from Preston High School. After high school, Lynn joined the National Guard and also went to work for Washington Construction where he worked for 18 years. Lynn met the love of his life, Maryann Hendrickson in Preston and they were married on May 12, 1972. Together they raised 3 children, Garen, Richard, and Kari. Lynn and Mary bought Ransoms Country Store in the spring of 1987. They operated the convenience store for 29 years.

Lynn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints where he enjoyed home

teaching with his long-time partner and friend, Mike Hollingsworth. Lynn enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, 4wheeling with their friends, watching the Pittsburg Pirates And the Denver Broncos play ball. He also enjoyed tinkering in the stock market. Lynn and Mary loved to travel to exotic locations together, but loved their trips to Washington to visit Mary’s family and friends even more. He looked forward to his August road trip, by himself. He always took the

backroads instead of the interstate and we never knew where his adventures would take him.

Lynn is survived by his children, Garen (Kathleen) Atkinson of Malad, Idaho. Richard (Colette) Ransom, of Preston, Idaho, and Kari (Shawn) Greaves of Preston, Idaho, Brother Kelly (Michelle) Ransom, Sister Janet (Kim) Johnson. 11 grandkids, & 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don & Idella Ransom, his wife, Maryann Ransom, and grandson, Jordan Atkinson.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Preston 10th Ward LDS Chapel, 155 No. 200 West, Preston, Idaho.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

The family would also like to thank Franklin County Medical Center, the staff, Dr. Beckstead, Home Health & physical therapist, for their great care in his time of need.