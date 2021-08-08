June 18, 1937 – August 7, 2021 (age 84)

Ronald Melvin Bacher, beloved son, brother, husband, father, Grandfather & friend to all, passed beyond the veil on 8/7/2021.

Ron is survived by his loving wife Areil Anderson Bacher, their children Brad Bacher, Jennifer (Ray) Hatch, Ryan (Jillian) Bacher, Melinda (Michael) Bechtol, Jennifer ( Curtis Read), Jordan (Sara) Penney, Georgia Penney & Barbie Penney, grandchildren Devan, Tori, Talon, Ashlynn, Amanda, Dylan, Ella, Ava, Brooklyn, Avery, Boston, Korver, Levi, Nova, & JJ. Brother Kenneth Bacher, Sisters Dolores (Don) Christiansen, Heidi (Ken) Brown, many nieces & nephews, extended family & many wonderful lifelong friends.

Ron was born June 18th 1937 on Long Island New York to Melanie Attinger Bacher & Paul Otto Bacher. Ron always said he had a Huckleberry Finn childhood & he thought everyone else did too. Later in life he realized that was not so, that he had been blessed beyond measure. Ron loved to spend time with his nephews fishing & building soap box cars & later with his own children.

He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints In South Africa. He served in the Marine Corp as an E7 , & later as an Army recruiter where he retired. Ron loved life & especially the great outdoors, he enjoyed his calling for many years with the Boy Scouts.

Ron loves his Heavenly Father, Savior, Holy Ghost & the Gospel Of Jesus Christ. He loves all his family & friends & was proud to live in this great country, The United States of America.

Ron loved the Thanksgiving & Christmas holidays from the spirit of it to all the decorations & yummy foods. This guy really loved his food, but most of all Areil’s homemade bread, pizza & his spaghetti & meatballs. We must not forget his peanut butter & jam, let’s hope there’s some in heaven.

Halloween was another favorite of his, he didn’t like the scary & gore but loved the pumpkins with the candles in them. It also happened to be Areil’s Birthday which made it fun, they loved to dress up in costumes & go out to the Halloween dances. Ron loved to travel with Areil on road trips to see new places, dancing, yard sales looking for old treasures and trains, eating out was another great love and he loved to do family history searches & Temple work until 2016 when he realized Parkinson’s Disease was taking over his life. As he described it, the battle became a nightmare, trapped within himself and helpless. He said he always thought Areil’s job as a Hospice Home Care Provider was a humble job but he never imagined he would be a recipient of the gift until she had to care for him 24/7 during Covid-19. Life will always bring us through trials and sometimes we have to look harder to see the silver lining.

Ron wants everyone to know that we are all loved by Heavenly Father & he wants what is best for us as we grow on the path that will lead us back to him someday.

Ron’s wish is for family & friends who wish to donate, to donate to Folds of Honor ( for families of fallen soldiers & wounded veterans) Website www.FoldsOfHonor.com instead of flowers. Thank you for supporting our Veterans.

Thank you for the many prayers and service on our behalf from family, our beautiful ward family, friends, & Intermountain Hospice for all your help & support with Ron’s last days here on earth, also thanks to Brad White & associates at Cache Valley Mortuary in Hyde Park, Utah

bless you all.

A graveside service will be held at the Hyrum Utah Cemetery on Wednesday August 11th at 11:00 am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.