Expect delays in Logan Canyon today through Wednesday

Ranchers moving cattle along Logan Canyon, US-89 (Courtesy: US Forest Service)

LOGAN – Travelers headed to Bear Lake and beyond, or those returning from Raspberry Days, beware of slowdowns through Logan Canyon due to an annual cattle drive.

Beginning today Aug 9, through Aug 11 (between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily) ranchers plan to drive over 1,400 head of cattle though the canyon to higher late summer range on the Nation Forest System lands.

The livestock will be moved up U.S. 89 in groups of up to 300 cattle from Temple Fork Road to the cattle guard below Twin Creeks.

Drivers are cautioned to slow down and be careful while driving through the steep curves of Logan Canyon.

Extra caution should be used when traveling through the canyon during evening and night hours to avoid encounters with stray cattle.