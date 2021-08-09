July 30, 2021

John Bowen, age 73, lost his battle with cancer on July 30th, 2021 surrounded by his family and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. His laughter and personality will continue to carry others onward through fond memories of him and their time spent together.

John is survived by his sister, Claudia (Dean) Hughes, two daughters, April (Dan) Dunckleberger, Deanna Salazar, and two stepdaughters, Michelle Riggs, Wendy Hinckley and seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his stepson, Daniel Riggs, granddaughter, Katrina Klauer, grandson, Joey Salazar and his son in law, Abel Salazar.

John worked hard so he could play hard. He had long careers working as a journeyman carpenter for CECO and Shor Form. In his spare time, he loved playing pool in his younger days, deep-sea scuba diving with his friends, underwater photography, listening to Alabama and was an avid outdoorsman and golf player. He loved his family and friends and spending time together on family vacations.

A special thanks to the Huntsman Cancer Institute for all of the care and treatment they provided during his many cancer battles and to his close friends Rynda and Susana.

At his request, John will be cremated and buried at the Holbrook Cemetery in Holbrook, Idaho.

A private graveside service will be held with family on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.