May 9, 1957 – August 8, 2021 (age 64)

Heaven gained a Master Craftsman on August 8, 2021, John Martin Cottrell. He was surrounded by his family at his last breath. He was born on May 9, 1957 to John Thomas Cottrell and Aimee Eleanor Kruger. John was raised in Arizona and graduated from Santa Cruz High School in Eloy Arizona in 1975. He joined the United States Navy in 1975 and was discharged in 1977.

John met and married the love of his life in 1979, Alice Hernandez. They have three children LeAnna, Brandie & Jacob. John attended Automotive Institute in Chandler Arizona which started his love of restoring vehicles. He loved helping out with Peach Days Car Show, and was involved with Bonneville Car Club. John was a foodie and showed his love feeding people, barbequing & omelets. He never met a stranger and loved the colors and flavors life had to offer. He loved his friends and his family. He was a man of faith.

John is survived by his wife, Alice; children, LeAnna (Robert) Tollefson, Brandie (Donnie) LeVasseur, Jacob Cottrell; siblings, Peggy (Wayne) George, Larry Cottrell; grandkids, Marcus Brower, Austin & Devin LeVasseur, Kylee Whitaker, Micah, Emma & Creed Tollefson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lorena Denman.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Ogden Regional Medical Center for the care they gave to John.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

