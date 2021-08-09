Logan sex offender charged with sexually assaulting child nearly two decades ago

LOGAN — A 72-year-old Logan man is going to be transferred back to Cache County to face possible criminal charges. Lloyd Thomas Clark was arrested last month and sent to a Colorado county jail for an unrelated probation violation.

According to the warrant affidavit, Logan City police began investigating Clark after a now 26-year-old woman described being sexually molested years ago. The crimes allegedly occurred around 2003, while the suspect was babysitting the alleged victim.

The woman told police how Clark would place his hand underneath her shirt and touch her inappropriately while he was viewing pornography on a computer. He would similarly grope her breasts while playing hide and seek at his home. She also described being molested by him while swimming at a public pool.

The affidavit explained that in June 2007, Clark was arrested after chatting with an undercover police officer in Colorado. During the chats, he stated that he had an 11-year-old granddaughter, who he had molested and wanted to do more “sexual things” with. He later denied touching the girl.

Logan police contacted Clark in July, while he was in the Colorado county jail after violating his parole. He admitted to groping the girl years ago, and also recalled inappropriately touching her while playing hide and seek.

Prosecutors with the Cache County Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against Clark last week. It included five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

An initial appearance for Clark has not been scheduled.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com