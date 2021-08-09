The 118th COVID death in Northern Utah is recorded, along with 2,013 new cases statewide

Weekend figures from the Utah Health Department (UDOH) indicate 948 new COVID infections Friday, 662 Saturday and 403 Sunday for an average of 671, which is well below 827 a day, which is the current rolling seven-day average. There have been 440,497 positive cases in Utah the last 16 months.

The state reported the COVID death toll surpassed 2,500, including nine new coronavirus fatalities Friday, Saturday and Sunday. One of those was a Box Elder County man between 45-64 years of age, who was hospitalized at the time of death. It is the 118th coronavirus death in northern Utah.

Weekend totals from the Bear River Health Department indicate 135 new COVID cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. The district’s total case count grew to 23,523. There are now 22,786 in the district considered to be “recovered”.

There are 73,403 people in northern Utah’s three northern counties who are fully vaccinated, which accounts for 56.5 percent of all district residents. That includes 59.2 percent of Cache County residents, 50.5 percent in Box Elder County and 49.2 percent in Rich County. More than 157,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

The state reported Monday that 46 percent of Utah’s population — more than 1.5 million — are fully vaccinated.

There are currently 389 COVID patients hospitalized in Utah, five more than on Friday and 160 are in intensive care units, four fewer than Friday. Over the course of the pandemic 19,004 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus. That includes 1,039 in the Bear River Health District.

More than 2.97 million Utahns have been tested for coronavirus and more than 5.40 million tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic. There were 14,278 people tested since Friday and 23,577 total tests were administered during that time.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” dropped to 14.4 percent while the percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.3 percent.

Monday’s Idaho update shows 2,220 COVID deaths in the state. The current total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 204,407. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,265 positive cases in Franklin County, 428 in Bear Lake County and 384 in Oneida County.