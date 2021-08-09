This year’s Cache County Fair and Rodeo starts on Wednesday

This year's Rodeo and will begin Wednesday Aug. 11, at the Cache County Fair and Rodeo

LOGAN – The 142nd Cache County and Fair and Rodeo will start on Wednesday Aug. 11, a day earlier this year and the PRCA rodeo will again host the Extreme Broncs Bulls and Barrels that evening.

After the Wednesday start the PRCA Rodeo will continue through Saturday, August 14 starting at 8 p.m. every evening at the fairgrounds, located at 490 S. 500 W. in Logan.

“We have the Wright brothers coming from Milford,” said Margaret Gittens, the fair secretary. “They are brothers that compete in bronc riding and have won a bunch of titles.”

LaMont Poulsen said last year’s Extreme Broncs, Bulls, Barrels and Breakaway took a lot of their slack.

“This year we have more cowboys coming than last year,” he said. “Wednesday night is Family Night and there is a family discount so we hope more people will come out to the rodeo.”

He said five of the Wright brothers are going to be at the Cache County Rodeo this year.

“We have a lot of cowboys that have qualified for nationals already coming to our rodeo,” Poulsen added. “Most of the big dogs are in the slack this year.”

He said the payout could be close to $250,000 for this rodeo.

Rider Kiesner and Bethany will be this year’s specialty act. Kiesner is also going to do double duty as the rodeo’s barrel man.

“He was the nominee for the Man in The Can award,” Poulsen said. “He uses guns as well as ropes.”

Tomas Garcilazo, the six-time specialty act of the year, will also be in the arena entertaining the crowd. Parker Haviland is also bringing his 12-horse hitch wagon.

The Thursday rodeo theme is Suicide Awareness; Friday’s theme is Tough Enough to Wear Pink; and, Saturday is the livestock sale.

Poulsen said there are over 400 cowboys coming so they needed to add an extra slack. Tickets will cost $14 for reserved and $20 for covered seating.

“We probably have over seven hours of slack and some of the cowboys are big name rodeo competitors,” he said. “I’ll bet we have about a quarter of a million in prize money this year.”

All-Day carnival tickets will be available for the presale price of $25 online until they are sold out. Tickets will also be on sale at the fairgrounds.

This year’s headline fair entertainment will be Do-Wah Riders Thursday night from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Friday night Mark Gibbons 6 to 7 p.m.; and, Saturday will be Colin Ray from 8 to 9 p.m.

The fair is also all about the exhibitors’ kids, crafts, livestock and more. Participants come in all ages and they put a lot of work into their projects. There will be thousands of entries on display at this year’s fair in the Cache County Events Center and at the livestock pens.