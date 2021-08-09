November 14, 1983 – August 8, 2021 (age 37)



Tres Alexander Curtis was born into this world in Salt Lake City, UT on November 14, 1983 and left us prematurely in the hills near his childhood home in Holbrook, Idaho on August 8, 2021 after a hard-fought struggle with physical and mental health.

Our Tres was a tender, sweet soul that was so deeply loved. As a boy, he enjoyed sports, outdoor activities and exploring the hills, streams and countryside on motorcycles. He loved floating tubes down the river and making forts. He was quick to make friends wherever he went and fascinated by the world and different cultures.

Tres searched the globe for months at a time across many states, countries and continents looking for knowledge, experience, connection and healing. He was a philosopher and deep thinker—always up for a fascinating existential discussion.

He will be ever-present in our hearts and we will forever remember him from his childhood years as our sweet, kind-hearted, soft spoken “TT” who would do anything for anyone; in the words of his childhood friend, “always trying to lift others up.”

We strongly believe that there is safety, healing and rest ahead for him. Throughout the last several years, we have gained a tremendous amount of empathy for all types of depression and mental illness and Tres’ struggle will continue to remind us to always strive to speak with more gentleness, show more compassion, reach out to those who need more connection in their daily lives and to strive to have everlasting patience, unconditional love and long-suffering.

We know that our Redeemer lives. We have faith that God is embracing him in His arms and hope that Tres finally feels the peace he has been searching for.

Tres is the son of Arwella P. (Pierce) Curtis and Cory R. Curtis. In addition to his parents, Tres is survived by his six siblings, Shane, (Katie Phelps) Jordan, (Jessica Bruin), Brin, (Aaron Novak) Jesse, Elijah and Kalee, as well as nine nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A sweet, private graveside service with immediate family was held in Holbrook, Idaho a few miles from his childhood home where his parents still reside.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.