Utah Symphony at the Farm

awhc.org/concerts

WELLSVILLE — The sweet sounds of symphony will be heard in the mountain air Tuesday night, as the Utah Symphony will perform a free concert at the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Administrative assistant Sarah Gunnell said the concert has sold out, but don’t let that stop you.

“But they will have a stand-by so I do think we’ll have room for everybody who wants to come. So if you don’t have a ticket yet don’t be discouraged, go ahead and come. There’s so much space here we’re sure that we can accommodate everyone who is wanting to attend”, she explained.

Gunnell said they are on a large-acred farm and there’s plenty of room.

“Bring your lawn chairs or a picnic blanket, don’t forget your mosquito spray, those are in season right now. We will have a few concessions there and you’ll be able to have kettle corn here at the farm. Just a great time to spread out and do something…school starts next week so this is a great opportunity to spend some last moments with the family.”

The concert features violinist Aubree Oliverson, a 22-year-old Utah native with an international solo career, also they will honor the 125th anniversary of Utah, the Beehive State, with Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebee”. And Star Wars fans won’t be disappointed.

“They’ll be playing the Star Wars theme, so I do think they’re trying to be all inclusive for all genre’s. I’m just really excited to see the community come out and be educated and enjoy an evening in nature, at the base of the mountains with these beautiful views and then as the concert goes on it’ll turn into a starlight performance”

For more information, visit www.awhc.org/concerts