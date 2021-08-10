Alicia Price Satterthwaite, 92, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed peacefully through the veil to a glorious reunion Sunday, August 8, 2021.

She was born in Paris Idaho, June 21, 1929, the eldest child of Clifford George and Clea Orlane Briscoe Price.

Alicia graduated from Fielding High School where she was voted “best dressed”. She married her dance partner and eternal companion, Duane V. Satterthwaite, sealing their family together forever, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on June 10, 1947.

Her life was spent raising her own 9 children, and always taking in strays… dogs, cats, grandchildren, foster children and a niece who became part of the family. They might have felt like strays when they came, but when they left, they always felt loved.

She had many talents, dancing, playing the piano, sewing, teaching, gardening, nurturing, crocheting, knitting, and just loving everyone.

She is survived by five children; Craig (Sandi) Satterthwaite, Eric (Kay) Satterthwaite, Lisa (Mike) Leavitt, Shawn (Jill) Satterthwaite, and RaShele (Dave) Cook, 35 grandchildren, 76 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren, two brothers, Gary (Danielle) Price, and Arlo (Mattie) Price.

Alicia was preceded in death by; her husband Duane, one daughter VaLee Rallison, three sons Lane, Loy, and Kerry Satterthwaite, one grandson, and one granddaughter, two sisters EchoMae Price, and Francine Keene, and three brothers Richard, Douglas, and LaMar Price.

There will be a viewing at the Garden City 2nd Ward Chapel at, 65 S Bear Lake Blvd, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:30 am, prior to the service at 12:00 pm.

Internment will follow at the Garden City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Vanessa, Kathy and Tracy of the Symbii Home Health and Hospice, who lovingly helped with mom’s care. Their tenderness and love toward mom, and their advice and comfort for RaShele made caring for her to the end an uplifting and tender experience.

