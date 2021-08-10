Carrie Lyn Sheldon

A loving mother, daughter, and sister, Carrie passed away August 7, 2021 due to COVID Pneumonia. Carrie will always be remembered for her fun-loving personality, quick wit, and ability to persevere.

Carrie was born January 28, 1964 to Alyn and Janice Jones of Fruit Heights, Utah. She attended Davis High School and graduated from the University of Utah with a BSN. Carrie’s desire to serve is evidenced by her career choice. She worked at multiple positions in the Nursing profession.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will be greatly missed, but we rejoice as we envision her receiving a new calling, and in knowing that this assignment will be accepted without the frail body that held her back for so much of this life.

Carrie is survived by her son, Nicholas (Jenn) Sheldon, parents, Alyn and Janice Jones, brother, Mark (Carla) Jones, sisters, Christine (Ken) Clark and Lisa (Scott) Douglass, nieces and nephews, much loved, but too numerous to list.

She enjoyed snow and water skiing, riding her ATV, and various other outdoor activities. She pursued these activities with equal enthusiasm and sense of speed. That is, no sense at full speed.

She will be laid to rest in the St. Charles, Idaho Cemetery, with a beautiful view of Bear Lake, one of her favorite places on this earth.

Graveside services will be restricted to immediate family due to COVID protocol.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.