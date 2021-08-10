Daily number of COVID cases has dropped below 1,000 for 5th straight day

FILE PHOTO - COVID-19 mutations

With 634 new coronavirus cases Tuesday the Utah Department of Health reported a fifth straight day of fewer than 1,000 new cases. There have been 441,131 positive cases in Utah the last 16 months.

The COVID death toll reached 2,511, including eight new coronavirus fatalities since Monday. There have been 118 coronavirus deaths in northern Utah.

Totals from the Bear River Health Department indicate 35 new COVID cases were detected in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. The district’s total case count grew to 23,558. The district’s most heavily affected age groups include 26-45 (7,478 cases) and 18-25 (6,102 cases).

There are now 22,810 people in the district considered to be “recovered”.

More than 73,000 people in northern Utah’s three northern counties are fully vaccinated, which accounts for 56.6 percent of all district residents. That includes 59.3 percent of Cache County residents, 50.6 percent in Box Elder County and 49.2 percent in Rich County. More than 157,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

The state reported Tuesday that 1,506,312 Utahns are fully vaccinated which is over 46 percent of the state’s population.

There are currently 380 COVID patients hospitalized in Utah, nine fewer than Monday and 151 are in intensive care units, nine fewer than Monday. Over the course of the pandemic 19,004 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus. That includes 1,042 in the Bear River Health District.

Over 2.98 million Utahns have been tested for coronavirus and more than 5.40 million tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic. There were 5,727 people tested since Monday and 10,015 total tests were administered during that time.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 812 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” dropped to 14.06 percent while the percent positivity of “tests over tests” slipped to 10.1 percent.

The Tuesday Idaho update shows 2,224 COVID deaths in the state. The new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 205,433. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,265 positive cases in Franklin County, 429 in Bear Lake County and 387 in Oneida County.