John Luthy chosen as next Cache County Attorney

John Luthy accepts his new position as the Cache County Attorney on Tuesday, Aug. 10th after the Cache County Council voted to have him replace James Swink, who left the position to go work in the Weber County Attorney's Office. Photo shared by Cache County Executive David Zook on Facebook.

CACHE COUNTY – Members of the Cache County Council voted Tuesday to select John Luthy for appointment as Cache County Attorney.

Prior to their vote, council members praised Luthy’s tenure with the County Attorney’s Office, his depth of experience and sound judgment.

Luthy is scheduled to be sworn into his new office on Aug. 11.

Luthy is a Cache Valley native and a graduate of Utah State University and law school at Brigham Young University. He joined the staff of the Cache County Attorney’s Office about two years ago.

He has also been a prosecutor in the Criminal Division of the County Attorney’s Office and chief deputy attorney in the county’s Civil Division.

Luthy will serve out the unexpired term of former county attorney James Swink, who recently left Cache County to pursue other opportunities as a prosecutor in Weber County. Luthy’s appointment as county attorney will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

Luthy was one of three candidates whose names were forwarded by the Cache County GOP to the county council members for consideration in mid-July. The others were attorneys Dane Murray and Jacob Gordon.

In a special meeting of the council on Aug. 3, all three candidates pledged to remain with the Cache County Attorney’s Office regardless of the outcome of the upcoming appointment.

Murray has served six years in the county attorney’s office as a prosecutor in its Criminal Division.

Gordon is a 12-year veteran of the County Attorney’s Office, with experience serving in juvenile, adult, justice and drug court activities.

When sworn into office, Luthy will replace Tony Baird, who was named interim county attorney in mid-July.