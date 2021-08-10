March 13, 1929 – August 7, 2021 (age 92)

Our loving mother, Margaret Gertrude Clifford Kircher passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the age of 92, leaving behind the pain and sickness she has had to endure for years. We are so thankful that she is free at last although we miss her dearly.

Margaret was born March 13, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Boswell and Mary Annie Clifford. She was the fourth of five children. As a child, her family moved back and forth between Salt Lake City and San Francisco, eventually settling in the Bay Area. She met her love, Lawrence Henry Kircher when she became his secretary at the company they worked for. They were married on June 24, 1950. They were later sealed in the Los Angeles temple on November 1, 1974. They lived in Northern California for 19 years where they started their family and were blessed with four children. In 1969 when Larry was transferred by his company, they moved to Southern California. After Larry‘s passing, she made a huge decision to sell their home of 39 years and move to Smithfield Utah.

She served in church and community in various callings and held many positions in both. She loved to give service and help whenever and wherever she could. She had drawers of gifts that she had ready to give to friends and neighbors who needed a smile. She had many hobbies and talents. Mom instilled the love of cooking upon all her kids. She loved sewing, drawing, flower arranging and decorating. She made all things beautiful.

She is survived by her four children, Jeff (Marlene) Kircher, Karen (George Ruiz) Cuevas, Becky (Randal) Larson and Jennie (Todd) Orme, 12 grandkids, 30 great grandkids, two great great grandkids and many nieces and nephews. She loved her family above all else and centered her life around them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry, and her four brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 14 at 12 PM with a viewing beforehand from 10:30 to 11:30.