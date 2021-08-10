August 13, 1953 – August 6, 2021 (age 67)



Michael John Peters passed away on August 6, 2021 in his wife’s arms and surrounded by his beloved family at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, UT. Mike was born on August 13, 1953 in Rockford, Illinois to Donald and Thelma Kail Peters. He spent his early years living in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. Mike lived in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana and finally in Utah since 1991. He met, fell in love with and married his sweetheart Cindy on April 24, 1992, and from this union he was blessed with two children he loved dearly and Matt Stark and Emily Peters.

Mike loved living on the family farms and the work that went with it. In the early 1970’s, Mike raced snowmobiles competitively for Scorpion, and had great memories of racing across frozen lakes. Mike loved trucking and owned three of his own businesses. In the last 17 years he worked for Wal-Mart Transportation private fleet. He was so grateful for the good friends he made there. Many of the drivers and office personnel were like family to him.

Mikes hobbies included traveling with his wife as often as possible, hunting with his children and Grandchildren, history, reading and guns. Teaching gun safety to his grandchildren was very important to Mike, and he talked at length to his family about how to properly use, clean and store guns. He was a proud member of the NRA.

Mike and Cindy loved to travel and had too many adventures to count. If there was a funny or unusual travel event, it always happened to them. He lovingly played baggage handler to Cindy dragging her luggage through many an airport and hotel or rental car. He never allowed her to carry her own luggage, and was a true gentleman in every sense. He loved being home in Montana. He loved Glacier and Yellowstone and spent a great deal of time in each place.

Mike was the most amazing Grandfather. He loved his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren more than life. He spoke about them every day. He was happiest when holding them, rocking them, playing with them and watching them learn. He carried many photos of them with him, showing them off to anyone he could. His pride for his children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren ran deep. He planned all year for his hunting trip with his son Matt, daughter Emily and Grandchildren. He loved them and the time he spent with them in the mountains. In addition he was grateful for his hunting buddies, Kenny and the guys. He and his daughter Emily looked forward to their Smith & Edwards shopping days, or sneaking out to grab a Happy Meal. His love for his dog Maggi was evident. From the day he first held her in his arms, life wasn’t the same. You would always see him carrying her or playing with her constantly when he was home. She will miss bringing him his slippers.

Mike is survived by his wife Cindy, children Matt Stark of Tremonton, UT, and Emily Peters of Brigham City, UT, Erin Keenan(Chris) of Monroe, MI. Also surviving are his amazing Grandchildren, Makayla Stark, Tremonton, UT; Chase (Payton) Stark Garland, UT; Austin and Ruger Stark of Tremonton, UT. Great-Grandsons, little buddies Haven and Luke of Tremonton, UT; and his princesses Great- Granddaughters Kaizlynn and Bexleigh of Garland, UT. Brother Jeff (Stacey) Peters of Salem, WI; Sister Connie (Rick) Austin of Brodhead, WI, nieces and nephews, as well as loving Aunt, Cousins and friends. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law and his wife, Scott and Beatrice Hagen. He loved them both. And no, you can’t have my boat and motor “Moron.” I’ll miss you. Love, Putz

He was preceded in death by his amazing parents, Donald and Thelma Peters, Grandparents, and much loved Aunts and Uncles. He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Jim and Jean Hagen as well.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday September 25, 2021 at Gillies Funeral Chapel in Brigham City, UT at 10:00 AM. Mike was very handsome in a suit, but always preferred jeans. Should you wish to attend the celebration of life, please feel free to attend in your everyday comfortable clothes.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals or Best Friends Animal Rescue.

Shriners Hospitals for Children SLC Best Friends Animal Sanctuary

1275 East Fairfax Rd 5001 Angel Canyon Rd.

Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Kanab, UT 84741

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.