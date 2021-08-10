North Logan man confesses to burglarizing Logan home

Booking photo for Zachariah James Miller (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 23-year-old North Logan man has pleaded guilty to breaking into a home and stealing more than $5,000 in valuables. Zachariah J. Miller was one of two men charged in the burglary in May.

Miller was in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, waiving his rights to a preliminary hearing and fair trial. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to theft, a second-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor.

As part of the resolution, prosecutors agreed to drop four remaining charges against Miller.

On May 26, Miller and Tyson Hurst, a 35-year-old Logan man, drove to a Logan residence. Hurst allegedly gained entry into the home by breaking a rear kitchen window and climbing inside. He then unlocked the front door for Miller.

Once inside, the two men ransacked the home, stealing electronics, a safe and other valuables. The items were placed inside the car before the defendants fled.

Miller returned to the home later that day. He re-entered the dwelling and stole additional items from the victim.

Police later arrested both men, who are currently being held in jail without bail.

During Monday’s hearing, Miller asked to be released from jail until sentencing. He told the court he had made a mistake, “surrounding himself with the wrong people.” He said, being in jail the last month had scared him.

Judge Brandon Maynard refused to release Miller, saying he faces possible prison time for the charges. He scheduled sentencing Sept. 20.

Hurst was charged with similar offences, in addition to multiple drug violations from unrelated crimes. He is scheduled to appear again in court Wednesday.

will@cvradio.com