North Logan sex-offender headed to trial for allegedly exposing himself inside department store

LOGAN — A 54-year-old North Logan charged with lewdness inside a local store is going to trial. William D. Joyner was originally arrested in October 2020, after the alleged victim reported the suspect allegedly exposed himself to her.

According to court staff, Joyner was in 1st District Court Monday morning. He was previously charged with one count of lewdness, a third-degree felony.

Public defender Shannon Demler requested the two day jury trial, explaining that he and prosecutors had been unable to negotiate a plea deal.

Judge Brandon Maynard scheduled the trial to begin Dec. 16. He ordered Joyner to appear again in court for a final pretrial conference Nov. 29.

Prosecutors claim, Logan City police officers were called to a retail/grocery store in October 2020, after a 12-year-old girl claimed Joyner allegedly exposed and pleasured himself in the isle of the store. The girl reported the incident to her mother, who notified store employees.

The girl later told police how Joyner had approached her in the toy department and exposed himself, while winking at her.

Joyner has pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was convicted of similar lewd acts in 2014 and 2000.

Joyner is currently out of jail after posting $5,000 bail. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com