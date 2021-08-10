RaEtta Whiting Jones, 81, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2021, due to complications associated with Leukemia in Mesa, Arizona. She was born to Ray Lester and Jetta Archibald Whiting on January 16, 1940, in Plymouth, Utah. She married her best friend and high school sweetheart, D Thayne Jones, on September 20, 1957, in Plymouth, Utah. The marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple on April 3, 1964.

RaEtta spent most of her life between Fielding, Utah, and Mesa, Arizona. She was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. Spending time with her family and friends was her greatest joy. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved being a great-grandmother and was known as “GG” to the great-grandkids.

RaEtta was an excellent fast-pitch softball player, winning multiple tournaments. Her most incredible memories were playing with her team and having her Daddy Ray as her coach. She was an excellent cook and made the best apple pie. She sewed or knitted gifts for all her children and grandchildren; her specialty was soft knit baby blankets. Sunday afternoon dinners with family were some of her favorite times, especially under the shade trees of her family home in Plymouth.

RaEtta developed lifelong friendships in both Arizona and Utah that blessed her life and brought her great joy. Throughout her entire life, she served her family and demonstrated profound love, compassion, and kindness for each of them. RaEtta was willing to drop everything and help anyone in need and was always our on-call naturopathic doctor. She was also a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed doing family history and genealogy work.

She was the loving & devoted mother of five children: Rick (Sue) Jones, Logan, Utah; Geri (Kyle) Winward, Mesa, Arizona; Bradley Thayne Jones (deceased); Blair Jones, Phoenix, Arizona; Jennifer (Billy) Clark, Logan, Utah; ten grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren with one more (hopefully to be named RaEtta) on the way; one sister, Judy (Jay) Sandall, Tremonton, Utah; one sister-in-law, Esta (Orvin) Pierson, Fielding, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Bradley Thayne Jones, and one brother Dan L. (Lynda) Whiting.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of RaEtta’s life, which will be held at the Fielding Community Center at 150 South 100 West in Fielding, UT, on Thursday, August 19, from 6-8pm.

On Friday, August 20, the Graveside services will be held at the Fielding Cemetery for close friends and family at 11:00 am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.