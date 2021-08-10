Utah radio stations again team up with Gov. Spencer Cox for statewide call-in show

The Utah Broadcasters Association and News Talk KVNU, along with stations across the state, will again air “DIRECT LINK … Live on-the-air with Governor Spencer Cox” on Tuesday, August 10.

DIRECT LINK is a call-in radio program that premiered in April. Radio stations throughout the state will carry the program, originating from the KVNU studios from 6-7 p.m. It can be heard in northern Utah on 610 AM / 102 FM, streamed live on the KVNU mobile app and on kvnutalk.com.

Utahns throughout the state will be able to call 855-399-6800, a central, toll-free phone number and talk directly with Governor Cox. They can ask him about any topic they wish.

Gov. Cox made it clear during his campaign and since being inaugurated earlier this year that he will have a decidedly-focused approach to rural Utah. In cooperation with his office, rural broadcasters from throughout the state have been working together to establish this new platform that allows the governor to interact with Utahns all over the state, not just the Wasatch Front.

Hosts of DIRECT LINK will vary from radio stations around the state. Tonight’s program will be hosted by Steve Evans from News Talk KVEL in Vernal.

