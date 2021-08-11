Arlo Lewis Hess passed away, at age 80, on August 8, 2021, in Malad City, Idaho. He was born September 23, 1940, in Tremonton, Utah to Ellis and Ruby Hess.

Arlo married Jeanene Archibald Hess on July 5, 1986, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She later passed away on May 26, 1995. Throughout Arlo’s life he lived in Utah, Colorado, California, Nevada, and Idaho. He attended Bear River High School in Garland, Utah.

Arlo worked as a roofer, truck driver, and an equipment operator. After twenty-five years of service, he retired from IMS Mill Service. Arlo loved old cars, remote cars, and enjoyed watching western and old war movies. He fished, camped, played games, and put together model cars.

Arlo was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Arlo is survived by his brother, Verlin Hess; sons, David Hess, John Hess, Paul Hess, and Nick Hess; granddaughters, Kimberly (Josh) Olsen, Shellcey (Jonathan) Salazar, Jazmine Hess, Michaele M. L. (Matthew S.) Keene; grandsons, Nicholas Hess and Ryken Hess; 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Drex Hess and Gail Hess; sister, Laree Eisenhour; wife, Mary Hamblin, and wife Jeanene Hess; stepdaughter and step son-in-law, Deborah (Casey) Madson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday August 28, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton, UT) with a visitation held prior from 10-10:45 AM.

Interment will be in the Plymouth Cemetery, Plymouth UT.

Services will be live streamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.

Special thanks to the staff at the Bear River Medical Arts, in Tremonton, UT, and the staff at the Oneida County Hospital, in Malad, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.