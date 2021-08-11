Fire crews called to dumpster fire at USU

Dumpster fire near 1200 N. 800 East, near USU, Wednesday morning Aug. 11, 2021 (Courtesy: Preston Parker)

LOGAN — Fire fighters were called to extinguish a dumpster fire Wednesday morning at Utah State. The blaze was reported at 1200 N. 800 East, near the Ralph Maughan Track Stadium.

According to emergency radio traffic, first responders reported the dumpster was fully engulfed in flames as they arrived on the scene. There were no buildings or structures nearby being threatened.

Photos of the fire showed 20 foot high flames and black smoke coming from the dumpster.

Fire fighters were able to connect to a nearby fire hydrant and quickly extinguish the flames.

No damage was reported.

will@cvradio.com