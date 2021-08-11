September 20, 1966 – August 11, 2021 (age 54)

Our loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Jeffrey Arden Ramsay, 54, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Ogden Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 20, 1966 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of John Arden and Peggy Elaine Long Ramsay.

He graduated from Box Elder High School in 1984. Jeff loved cars, making handicrafts, polish stones and jewelry from broken glass. He loved being with his family especially his son, David.

Surviving is his son, David Ramsay; his parents, John and Peggy Ramsay; four siblings: Shauna (Todd) Whitaker; Shellie (Mike) Dotson; Michael J. (Kimberlee) Ramsay; Sharla (Brian) Winn and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Private Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Sharon Cemetery, Sharon, ID

