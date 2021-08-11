Lewiston candidates disqualified because of miscommunication

LEWISTON – Four candidates in Lewiston were disqualified from the city’s primary election for city council despite no fault of their own. Regan Wheeler, Kade B. Tarbet, Ned K. Simpler and Brenda K. Link were all running for a two-year council seat. However, after all 377 votes were tallied the candidates were listed as disqualified.

“There was a miscommunication between the state and my office,” admitted Lewiston City Recorder Dona Link on Wednesday. “As a new recorder we were unaware that candidate financial disclosures were required by 5 p.m. on (August) 6th.

“State law requires all financial disclosures to be turned in by that deadline or the candidate is disqualified.”

Link said all four candidates will be able to continue on to the general election, but will have to register as write-in candidates. Her office has also been working with state election officials over the miscommunication and how it affected the election. It is uncertain at this time if any of the affected candidates may pursue legal means to be reinstated.

Even though 377 ballots were cast, the results of those votes will not be made public.