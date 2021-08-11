Marsha Lynne Rogers, 77, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Barrington Place in Clinton, Utah, on August 6, 2021. She was born September 2, 1943, in Logan, Utah to Samuel Roundy and Gladys Moss (stepfather Ralph Bishop).

Marsha married Norman Rogers in 1968 in Nevada. Norman later passed away on March 29, 2013.

During her lifetime, Marsha lived in Garland, Fielding, Brigham City, Salt Lake City, and Kaysville. She attended and graduated from Bear River High School. She also attended Weber State in Pre-Med and received her nursing degree from Idaho State University.

Marsha worked at the Bountiful Care Center, University of Utah, and Peachtree. She remained a proud LPN and remained so because she wanted to maintain hands on with patients. Marsha retired from Nursing in 1997 to care for her mother.

Marsha was an avid lover of nature, rock hunting, reading, art, and Native American Culture and History. She had a vast collection of books and rocks. She loved to work in her yard. Beyond anything she loved her family and always put them ahead of herself.

Marsha is survived by her children, Brad Ted (Denise) Rogers and Erin Moore; grandchildren, Brenden Ted Rogers, Josie Lyn Rogers; brothers, Merrill (Sandy) Roundy, Ted (Deb) Roundy; several nieces and nephews; her aunt Vera Taylor; cousin, Brent Taylor; stepbrother, Sid Bishop.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Ladee Roundy, Leon Roundy; stepbrother Bill Bishop; niece Sharlene Gledhill.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday August 17, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton, UT) with a visitation held prior from 11:30 AM – 12:45 PM.

The service will be live streamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.

A special thanks to Quail Meadows Assisted Living, Barrington Place, Inspiration Hospice, and to her special friends Cindy Gurr, Sheila Johnston, and the Maybee family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.