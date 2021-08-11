Utah’s daily COVID case count shoots back over 1,000 Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: A sick man wearing mask having severe headache. Photo by Usman Yousaf

With 1,114 new coronavirus cases Wednesday — almost double the number of cases on Tuesday — the Utah Department of Health reported there have been 442,245 positive cases of the virus in Utah the last 16 months.

With the report of seven new deaths on Wednesday the COVID death toll reached 2,518 in Utah. There have been 118 coronavirus deaths in northern Utah.

Totals from the Bear River Health Department indicate 53 new COVID cases were detected since Tuesday in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. The district’s total case count stands at 23,611. The district’s most heavily affected age groups include 26-45 (7,496 cases) and 18-25 (6,116 cases).

There are now 22,838 people in the district considered to be “recovered”.

Currently 73,793 people in northern Utah’s three northern counties are fully vaccinated, which accounts for almost 57 percent of all district residents. More than 158,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

The state reported Wednesday that 1,509,140 Utahns are fully vaccinated.

There are 389 COVID patients hospitalized in Utah, nine more than on Tuesday and 147 are in intensive care units, four fewer than Tuesday. Over the course of the pandemic 19,144 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus. That includes 1,047 in the Bear River Health District.

Over 2.98 million Utahns have been tested for coronavirus and 5.43 million tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic. There were 7,532 people tested since Tuesday and 13,501 total tests were administered during that time.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests remained at 812 per day for the second straight day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” dropped again to 13.7 percent while the percent positivity of “tests over tests” slipped to 9.8 percent.

Idaho’s COVID update for Wednesday shows 2,226 coronavirus deaths in the state. The new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 205,787. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,268 positive cases in Franklin County, 431 in Bear Lake County and 388 in Oneida County.